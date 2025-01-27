LSU Women’s Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 27, 2025

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. Texas

6. UConn

7. LSU

8. Ohio State

9. TCU

10. Duke

11. Kansas State

12. Kentucky

13. Oklahoma

14. Maryland

15. North Carolina

16. Michigan State

17. NC State

18. Tennessee

19. Cal

20. Georgia Tech

21. West Virginia

22. Alabama

23. Vanderbilt

24. Oklahoma State