LSU Women’s Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

LSU fell two spots to No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after splitting games at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and against Texas A&M on Sunday.
The Tigers are back for two more games in the PMAC this week. LSU will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT for the annual white out game on ESPN2. The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
AP Poll – January 27, 2025
1. UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. Texas
6. UConn
7. LSU
8. Ohio State
9. TCU
10. Duke
11. Kansas State
12. Kentucky
13. Oklahoma
14. Maryland
15. North Carolina
16. Michigan State
17. NC State
18. Tennessee
19. Cal
20. Georgia Tech
21. West Virginia
22. Alabama
23. Vanderbilt
24. Oklahoma State
