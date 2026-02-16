LSU Women’s Basketball Drops To No. 7 In New AP Poll

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team dropped to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

LSU (22-4, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) fell just one spot after a 79-72 loss to No. 3 South Carolina (25-2, 11-1 SEC) on Valentine’s Day. Michigan (22-4, 13-2 Big 10 Conference) moved up to No. 6 after defeating Northwestern (8-17, 2-12 Big 10) and No. 18 Michigan State (20-6, 9-6 Big 10) this week.

Despite dropping in the AP poll, LSU still remained as a No. 2 seed in ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Crème’s latest projected 64-team NCAA Tournament field.

Crème has LSU as the No. 8 overall team in Region 1 of the Fort Worth Regional, where the Tigers are paired with No. 1 seed UConn (27-0, 16-0 Big East Conference).

Following No. 21 Tennessee’s 65-63 loss to No. 4 Texas on Sunday, LSU now has the chance to secure a top-four seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament if it wins out.

LSU will look to avenge last year’s senior-night loss when the Tigers travel to Oxford later this week to face No. 17 Ole Miss (20-6, 7-4 SEC) in another top-20 matchup on Thursday at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Rebels are coming off a 74-57 loss to No. 16 Kentucky (20-7, 7-6 SEC) on Sunday.