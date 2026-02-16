LSU Women’s Basketball Drops To No. 7 In New AP Poll

February 16, 2026 Andre Champagne LSU Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
ZaKiyah Johnson, LSU
The LSU women's basketball team dropped to No. 7 in this week's AP top 25 (Tiger Rag Photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team dropped to No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

LSU (22-4, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) fell just one spot after a 79-72 loss to No. 3 South Carolina (25-2, 11-1 SEC) on Valentine’s Day. Michigan (22-4, 13-2 Big 10 Conference) moved up to No. 6 after defeating Northwestern (8-17, 2-12 Big 10) and No. 18 Michigan State (20-6, 9-6 Big 10) this week.

Kim Mulkey And LSU Women’s Basketball Are Going Back To The Drawing Board After Loss To South Carolina

Despite dropping in the AP poll, LSU still remained as a No. 2 seed in ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Crème’s latest projected 64-team NCAA Tournament field.

Crème has LSU as the No. 8 overall team in Region 1 of the Fort Worth Regional, where the Tigers are paired with No. 1 seed UConn (27-0, 16-0 Big East Conference).

Following No. 21 Tennessee’s 65-63 loss to No. 4 Texas on Sunday, LSU now has the chance to secure a top-four seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament if it wins out.

LSU will look to avenge last year’s senior-night loss when the Tigers travel to Oxford later this week to face No. 17 Ole Miss (20-6, 7-4 SEC) in another top-20 matchup on Thursday at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Rebels are coming off a 74-57 loss to No. 16 Kentucky (20-7, 7-6 SEC) on Sunday.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ninety − 86 =
Powered by MathCaptcha