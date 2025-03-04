LSU Women’s Basketball Dominates All-SEC 1st Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU had a trio of players – Aneesah Morrowm Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams – named to the 2025 All-SEC First Team on Wednesday, and Morrow was also on the SEC All-Defensive team.

LSU is the only team with multiple First Team All-SEC players. This marks the first time in program history that LSU has three First Team All-SEC honorees. LSU is the fifth SEC program with three first team players in the game season, and this is the 10th occurrence in conference history, most recently South Carolina in 2016.

The Tiger trio combined to average 54.6 points per game throughout the season. Morrow and Williams have both scored 20 points in eight games, Morrow and Johnson in seven games, and Johnson and Williams in four games.

ANEESAH MORROW

18.2 points | 14.0 rebounds | 2.5 steals | 1.4 assists

First Team All-SEC, All-SEC-Defensive Team

Morrow leads the country in rebounding and double-doubles (26). She has scored at least 20 points in a game 14 times and has four 20-rebound games, including two 20-20 games. Morrow has eight games with 20 points and 15 rebounds. She stayed active on the defensive end with 2.53 steals per game (4th in SEC).

The senior reached career milestones of 2,500 points and 1,500 career points this season and is one of eight players in NCAA DI history to reach both marks. She became one of two players in NCAA DI history to secure 100 career double-doubles. Morrow currently ranks No. 5 in NCAA DI history for all-time rebounds.

FLAU’JAE JOHNSON

18.9 points | 5.8 rebounds | 2.4 assists | 1.6 steals

First Team All-SEC

Johnson has continued to up her game from 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year to 2024 Second Team All-SEC to 2025 First Team All-SEC. She is LSU’s leading scorer this season with 18.9 points per game. After finishing the season last year with three straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, Johnson started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games and has 15 total games with 20 or more points this season.

Johnson has five double-doubles this season and has four games with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (one of three LSU players with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season over the past 25 years) Defensively, Johnson has constantly been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter player. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with four blocks.

MIKAYLAH WILLIAMS

17.5 points | 4.3 rebounds | 3.2 assists | 1.1 steals

First Team All-SEC

After claiming the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, the sophomore Williams made the jump to First Team All-SEC. She has 11 games this season with at least 20 points and two with at least 30 points. Williams hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to force overtime against Stanford and hit two threes in overtime to propel LSU to the win, finishing with 32 points. She drained seven threes, including one in the final minute to put the game on ice, to finish with 37 points against Oklahoma. She also hit the knockout three in the final minute at Kentucky to help complete a 16 point comeback victory.

Williams has been tasked with playing numerous positions from point guard to wing to power forward. She has remained productive at any position. She has also totaled 100 assists this season and has 10 games with at least 5 assists.

2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Postseason Awards

First Team:

Georgia Amoore – Kentucky

Madison Booker – Texas

Aneesah Morrow – LSU

Raegan Beers – Oklahoma

Sarah Ashlee Barker – Alabama

Flau’Jae Johnson – LSU

Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

Mikaylah Williams – LSU

Joyce Edwards – South Carolina

Second Team:

Talaysia Cooper – Tennessee

Clara Strack – Kentucky

Madison Scott – Ole Miss

MiLaysia Fulwiley – South Carolina

Jerkaila Jordan – Mississippi State

DeYona Gaston – Auburn

Te-Hina Paopao – South Carolina

Payton Verhulst – Oklahoma

All-Defensive Team:

Rori Harmon – Texas

Clara Strack – Kentucky

Talaysia Cooper – Tennessee

Sania Feagin – South Carolina

Raven Johnson – South Carolina

Aneesah Morrow – LSU

All-Freshmen Team:

Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

Joyce Edwards – South Carolina

Liv McGill – Florida

Sira Thienou – Ole Miss

Yuting Deng – Auburn

Jordan Lee – Texas

Trinity Turner – Georgia

Mia Woolfolk – Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Grace Slaughter – Missouri

Player of the Year – Madison Booker – Texas

Freshman of the Year – Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt

Newcomer of the Year – Georgia Amoore – Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year – Clara Strack – Kentucky

Sixth Woman of the Year – MiLaysia Fulwiley – South Carolina

Coach of the Year – Vic Schaefer – Texas