LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey at SEC basketball media days 2025

LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke with the media at 2025 SEC Basketball Media Days Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers hit the court next Thursday evening in an exhibition game vs Xavier (N.O.) at 7:00 p.m. CT in the PMAC.
Related Articles
Dominance deferred: No. 7 LSU responds with second-half eruption against UL-Lafayette
Maybe it was the 10-day break for exams. Maybe it was a lack of energy and effort that resulted in a wholesale lineup change. Whatever the reason No. 7 LSU took the better part of […]
Down to the wire: Morris’ free throws lift third-seeded LSU past second-seeded Utah in back-and-forth Sweet 16
The swings in momentum almost were too much for third-seeded LSU to conquer. The Tigers had lost the handle on an eight-point lead against second-seeded Utah with more than 3 ½ minutes to play and […]
Finding her groove: No. 7 LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith becoming more comfortable at new position
All eyes were on guard Hailey Van Lith once she opted to leave Louisville after cultivating one of the game’s top reputations in search of a new home. The 5-foot-7 Van Lith was a primary […]
