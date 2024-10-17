LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey at SEC basketball media days 2025

October 17, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
LSU 4th-Year Womens Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey

LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke with the media at 2025 SEC Basketball Media Days Wednesday afternoon.   The Tigers hit the court next Thursday evening in an exhibition game vs Xavier (N.O.) at 7:00 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey
