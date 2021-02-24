LSU women’s basketball closes regular season Thursday at home vs. Mississippi State

LSU women’s basketball team closes its regular season Thursday night at 7 against Mississippi State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers, 8-11 overall and in eighth place at 6-7 in the SEC , are led by senior Khayla Pointer. She’s averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 assists to go along with a team-high 45 steals.

Redshirt senior center Faustine Aifuwa needs 33 points to become LSU’s 35th 1,000 career points scorer. She continues to lead LSU with 8.7 rebounds per game and 32 blocked shots this season, and is the second-leading scorer on the team with 11.4 points per game.

Sophomore Tiara Young, a strong candidate for SEC Sixth Player of the Year honors, is providing a key spark off the bench averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Mississippi State is 9-7 overall and 4-6 in the SEC, right behind LSU in ninth place. The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Rickea Jackson at 16.1 points. Jessika Carter is second in scoring with 14.9 points per game and leads the team in rebounds with 9.1 per game and 24 blocked shots.

LSU will recognize Joanette Batiste Boutte during the game as part of Black History Month and the Historical Hidden Figures initiative sponsored by the Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) and Black Leadership Association for Athletes, Administrators and Coaches (B.L.A.A.A.C.).

Boutte was the first black women’s basketball and volleyball player at LSU, beginning in 1975. She still ranks No. 4 on the LSU career rebounds list with 1,017 boards and No. 7 on the single season rebounds list with 402 during her freshman season in 1975-76. In 1979, she was the seventh pick by the Dallas Diamonds of the Women’s Professional Basketball League (WBL).