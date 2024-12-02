LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs to No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU, who is off to a 9-0 start, climbed two spots to No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after the Tigers had previously spent the entirety of the season at No. 7.
LSU will host Stanford Thursday night in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 for the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Cardinal are 7-1 this year and receiving AP votes in their first season with head coach Kate Paye following the legendary Tara VanDerveer’s retirement.
AP Poll – December 2, 2025
1. UCLA
2. UConn
3. South Carolina
4. Texas
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Maryland
8. Duke
9. TCU
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma
12. Ohio State
13. Kansas State
14. Kentucky
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Iowa
18. Ole Miss
19. Alabama
20. Iowa State
21. Illinois
22. Louisville
23. Michigan
24. Michigan State
25. Nebraska
Be the first to comment