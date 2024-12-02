LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs to No. 5 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU, who is off to a 9-0 start, climbed two spots to No. 5 in Monday’s latest AP Poll after the Tigers had previously spent the entirety of the season at No. 7.

LSU will host Stanford Thursday night in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 for the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Cardinal are 7-1 this year and receiving AP votes in their first season with head coach Kate Paye following the legendary Tara VanDerveer’s retirement.

AP Poll – December 2, 2025

1. UCLA

2. UConn

3. South Carolina

4. Texas

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Maryland

8. Duke

9. TCU

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma

12. Ohio State

13. Kansas State

14. Kentucky

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Iowa

18. Ole Miss

19. Alabama

20. Iowa State

21. Illinois

22. Louisville

23. Michigan

24. Michigan State

25. Nebraska