LSU women’s basketball announces 2020-2021 schedule

LSU’s 2020-21 women’s basketball team will play more non-conference games in Las Vegas than in Baton Rouge.

Such is sports scheduling trying to play games safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the schedule that was released Friday, the Tigers open the season in three weeks at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas. They’ll face BYU on Friday, November 27 and West Virginia on Saturday, November 28 at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

After two home non-conference games, LSU returns to Las Vegas for three games on Dec. 19-21 in the Duel in the Desert hosted on campus by UNLV, December 19-21. Exact dates, times and opponents are still being finalized for the Duel in the Desert.

LSU opens SEC play at home against Auburn on New Year’s Eve.

All 14 SEC teams return to Greenville, South Carolina, March 3-7 for the 2021 SEC Tournament.

The annual We Back Pat celebration will fall from January 14-21, while Play4Kay will be recognized throughout the month of February.

2020-21 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Fri., Nov. 27 vs. BYU (1) Las Vegas , 8:30 p.m. 107.3 FM/ TV TBD

Sat., Nov. 28 vs. West Virginia (1), Las Vegas, 5:45 p.m. 107.3 FM/TV TBD

Fri., Dec. 4 UCF (2) Baton Rouge 6 p.m. ,107.3 FM/SECN+

Mon., Dec. 14 Texas Southern Baton Rouge, 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sat.-Mon., Dec. 19-21 TBD (3) Las Vegas, TBD 107.3 FM/TV TBD

Thur., Dec. 31 Auburn* Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Jan. 3 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss., 2 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Jan. 7 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Jan. 10 Tennessee* Baton Rouge, 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Jan. 14 Texas A&M* Baton Rouge 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Mon., Jan. 18 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo., 7 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun. Jan. 24 South Carolina* Baton Rouge, 1 p.m., 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Jan. 28 at Georgia* Athens, Ga., 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Jan. 31 Ole Miss* Baton Rouge, 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thurs., Feb. 4 at Texas A&M* College Station, Texas, TBD 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Feb. 11 Florida* Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun. Feb. 14 at South Carolina* Columbia, S.C., 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Feb. 18 at Kentucky* Lexington, Ky., 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Feb. 21 Arkansas* Baton Rouge, 1 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Thur., Feb. 25 Mississippi State* Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Sun., Feb. 28 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m. 107.3 FM/SECN+

Wed.-Sun., March 3-7 SEC Tournament Greenville, S.C. TBD 107.3 FM/ESPN

All dates, times and TV networks are subject to change. All times listed are Central Time Zone.

*Denotes SEC games

(1) South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, South Point Resort, Las Vegas, Nev.

(2) SEC/AAC Challenge

(3) Duel in the Desert, UNLV, Las Vegas, Nev.