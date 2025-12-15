LSU Women Showed They Can Win Without Playing Their Best Vs. La. Tech, Host Morgan State Tuesday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team struggled to shoot well early against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, but recovered to finish 48 percent for the game and win 87-61 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

“Well, I’d like to see us score from the tip, but we go in spurts,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “Some of that is fatigue. Some of that is the combinations I have on the floor.”

The No. 5 Tigers (11-0) will likely score from the opening tip and for as long as they want on Tuesday as they host Morgan State (1-11) at 11 a.m. (SEC Network+) in the annual field trip game for area school children. More than 8,000 are expected.

“We’ll have scream day,” Mulkey said. “All the kids will be in that gym.”

Kim Mulkey just has too much past and nostalgia at Louisiana Tech to coach vs. the Lady Techsters there, so New Orleans will have to do tonight:https://t.co/awyBt88Q5U — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 13, 2025

Junior guard Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 19 points against Mulkey’s old school while grabbing five rebounds with four assists.

“She’s sharing the ball,” Mulkey said. “She’s really working hard to try to be better on the defensive end. She just has a presence about her right now that’s better than it has been.”

Of the Tigers’ 29 made shots, 19 were assisted. Sophomore guard Jada Richard had a career-high eight assists.

LSU held the Lady Techsters (5-4) to 18-of-58 shooting for 31 percent and turned them over 20 times.

“For us, we try to pick up the intensity on defense, pick up in full court and try to make them speed up,” Williams said. “We get in the passing lanes, getting those transition buckets, so we can play how we want to.”

LSU’s 87 points scored were a season-low, but Mulkey still liked what she saw.

“I’m not leaving here by any means disappointed,” she said. “But I’m going to always leave ball games where we can do better. I’ve never coached a perfect game. I’ve never had a team play a perfect game, so we’ll get in the film room, and 90 percent of it will be, ‘This is what we can do better.’”