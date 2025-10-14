LSU Women Ranked No. 5 In A.P. Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU women’s basketball team will enter the 2025-26 season as the No. 5 team in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Coach Kim Mulkey enters her fifth season after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons following the 2023 national title. She returns two starters from last year’s team in Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, who were both named to the Preseason All-SEC teams on Monday.

The Tigers have two home exhibition games on October 23 and October 30, both of which are free for fans to attend. LSU will open its season on November 4 at home against Houston Christian.

The Southeastern Conference has eight teams ranked in the preseason A.P. poll – No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 19 Vanderbilt, and No. 24 Kentucky.

Associated Press Preseason Top 25

1. UConn

2. South Carolina

3. UCLA

4. Texas

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Duke

8. Tennessee

9. NC State

10. Maryland

11. North Carolina

12. Ole Miss

13. Michigan

14. Iowa State

15. Notre Dame

16. Baylor

17. TCU

18. USC

19. Vanderbilt

20. Louisville

21. Iowa

22. Oklahoma State

23. Michigan State

24. Kentucky

25. Richmond