LSU Women Ranked No. 5 In A.P. Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll

Tiger Rag News Services
The LSU women’s basketball team will enter the 2025-26 season as the No. 5 team in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Coach Kim Mulkey enters her fifth season after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons following the 2023 national title. She returns two starters from last year’s team in Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, who were both named to the Preseason All-SEC teams on Monday.
The Tigers have two home exhibition games on October 23 and October 30, both of which are free for fans to attend. LSU will open its season on November 4 at home against Houston Christian.
The Southeastern Conference has eight teams ranked in the preseason A.P. poll – No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 19 Vanderbilt, and No. 24 Kentucky.
Associated Press Preseason Top 25
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. UCLA
4. Texas
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Duke
8. Tennessee
9. NC State
10. Maryland
11. North Carolina
12. Ole Miss
13. Michigan
14. Iowa State
15. Notre Dame
16. Baylor
17. TCU
18. USC
19. Vanderbilt
20. Louisville
21. Iowa
22. Oklahoma State
23. Michigan State
24. Kentucky
25. Richmond
Be the first to comment