LSU Women Place 11th In 200-Free Relay On Day Two Of NCAA Championships

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU women’s swimming program concluded the second day of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, by achieving All-American status in a relay for the second time in as many days.

The 200-free relay squad, consisting of Michaela de Villiers, Avery Littlefield, Zoe Carlos-Broc, and Megan Barnes, put together a time of 1:27.65 to finish 11th. The 11th-place finish earns the squad Honorable Mention All-American honors. It is the Tigers’ second All-American performance of the meet, already surpassing last year’s total on the women’s swimming side.

A pair of Tigers recorded their first individual NCAA Championships appearance Thursday morning. Sophomore Avery Littlefield swam in the 100-fly, and freshman Martina Bukvic swam in the 100-breast. Both women, along with Giulia Zambelli, made their NCAA Championships debut in Wednesday’s relays.

To begin the morning prelims session, Sofia Sartori recorded a time of 51.72 in the 100-fly, finishing tied for 22nd. Littlefield posted a time of 53.23 to finish in 44th.

Barnes clocked a time of 1:46.19 in the 200-free. It slotted her in 38th place overall for the event.

In the 100-breast, Bukvic finished 25th, touching the wall with a time of 59.69.

None of the Tigers posted times that qualified for the finals in the afternoon.

At the conclusion of day two, the Tigers’ point total sits at 26, moving the team up into 16th place overall. Virginia still leads the meet overall with 249 points.

The Friday session will feature prelims at 9 a.m. CT for the 100-back, 200-breast, 500-free, 50-free, 400-medley relay, and 3m diving. The finals session for these events will begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers will have competitors in each of these events except the 3m diving.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on SEC Network+.