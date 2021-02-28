LSU women open play Thursday in SEC tourney vs. Mississippi State

LSU women’s basketball team will get a look at a familiar opponent when the No. 9 Tigers open play Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville, S.C.

The Tigers (8-12) face No. 8 Mississippi State (10-8) in first-round action at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. The winner moves on to take on No. 1 Texas A&M (22-1) in Friday’s quarterfinal matchup at 11 a.m.

LSU closed out the regular season last Thursday at home with a 68-59 loss to the Bulldogs, extending the Tigers’ losing streak to five games.

The SEC tournament begins Wednesday with No. 13 Auburn (5-18) taking on No. 12 Florida (10-12) at 4 p.m.