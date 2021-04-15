LSU women lead SEC championship golf tournament through two rounds

LSU’s fourth-ranked women’s golf sprinted into first place after the second round of the SEC championship tournament Thursday at Birmingham’s Greystone Golf and Country Club Legacy Course.

The Tigers carded a 12-under 276, the second lowest SEC tourney round in school history, to move 28-under 548 for five-stroke lead over South Carolina. Four of five LSU golfers shot a three-under 69 in round two.

Eight teams will advance to match play after 54 holes are completed on Friday.

“Very proud of the ladies these past two days,” LSU head coach Garrett Runion said. “To come out and break the SEC and LSU single round record (in Wednesday’s first round) is very impressive, but I am more impressed with how they backed that up today with the second lowest round in LSU history.

“Our round today showed how consistent and deep we can be we with four rounds of 69 and our fifth round of 70. It was a fun day and look forward to what we have been doing, focusing on us and trying to improve tomorrow.”

LSU junior Alden Wallace and senior Kendall Griffiin are in a four-way tie for second place in individual scoring at -8 under 136 two strokes behind leader Pauline Roussin Bouchard of South Carolina who’s at 10-under 134.

Wallace, who shot a 2-under 70, was one of four players to shoot an eagle on the par 5 third hole No. 3. She also had three birdies, 11 pars and three bogeys in her round.

Griffin’s second round of 3-under 69 included six birdies, nine pars and three bogeys.

Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad is in a four-way tie for 12th at 6-under 138 after a second straight 3-under 69.

Sophomore Latanna Stone’s 3-under 69 placed her in a five-way tie for 16th at 5-under 139.

Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet is in an eight-way tie for 22nd at 3-under 141 after her 3-under 69.

LSU 272-276 548 -28-under

Alden Wallace 66-70 136 -8

Kendall Griffin 67-69 136 -8

Ingrid Lindblad 69-69 138 -6

Latanna Stone 70-69 139 -5

Carla Tejedo Mulet 72-69 141 -3