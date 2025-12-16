LSU Women Go To 12-0 With Another Blowout Victory

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team annihilated Morgan State by a score of 91-33 in front of 8,743 screaming elementary and middle schoolers on Tuesday afternoon in the annual field-trip promotion game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

After scoring 87 points against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers (12-0) put up 91 points as Morgan State (1-12) became just the third team to hold the Tigers to under 100 this season. LSU made 35 of 63 shots for 55.6 percent.

Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and junior guard Mikaylah Williams led the Tigers with 14 points each on a combined 11-of-16 shooting (68%).

LSU’s defense held the Bears to just 33 points on 11-of-44 shooting, while also forcing them to turn the ball over 25 times.

LSU came out of halftime steaming. The Tigers used a 13-0 run to begin the third quarter behind Flau’jae Johnson’s seven early points in the quarter. The story of the third quarter came when Richard gave the purple and gold its 67th point of the day, which received the loudest cheers of the day. LSU outscored the Bears 22-8 in the period to give Mulkey’s squad the 74-25 lead entering the last 10 minutes of the game.

In the last 8:48 of the second quarter, LSU outscored Morgan State 21-2 to go into the half with the 52-17 lead. Williams had added six points in the period and beat the buzzer with a contested mid-range shot.

After starting slow against Louisiana Tech in New Orleans, LSU wasted no time against Morgan State. The Tigers jumped off to an early 9-2 lead after Williams started the game with back-to-back three-point shots. Mulkey put an entire new five out at the five-minute mark, including Koval, who scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting. Fulwiley beat the buzzer after faking a behind-the-back pass and threw up a floater to make it 30-9 as the first quarter ended.

LSU next plays Texas-Arlington (5-5) on Sunday at home (1 p.m., SEC Network).