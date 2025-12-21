LSU Women Cruise Past UT-Arlington Behind Grace Knox Double-Double, 110-45

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team blew out Texas-Arlington, 110-45, behind freshman forward Grace Knox to stay undefeated Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (13-0) scored 100 points or more for the 10th time this season. Knox recorded her second double-double with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.

“She’s just an athlete,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “Good Lord, you can’t block her out. You can’t keep her from flying to the boards. She finishes in traffic. She works really hard defensively for a freshman. She’s going to make mistakes, but her mistakes are done with effort.”

Knox, the No. 6 prospect in the country by ESPN for the Class of 2025, is not disappointing so far this season.

“You’re not going to bury Grace too many times in that paint,” Mulkey said. “She might have had her best game since she’s been at LSU.”

Four other Tigers scored in double figures as junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley put in 23, senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and senior forward Amiya Joyner each had 14, and sophomore guard Jada Richard added 10. Joyner also had 11 rebounds.

LSU outscored UT-Arlington (6-6), 27-10, in the fourth quarter, holding the Lady Mavericks to 2-of-11 shooting.

In the third quarter, the Lady Mavericks opened up the quarter on a 7-2 run in the first two minutes. But it didn’t last long. The Tigers would end the period on a 22-7 run to give them an 83-35 lead. Knox and Fulwiley each scored eight in the quarter.

Kim Mulkey’s offense went to work right away in the second quarter as the Tigers embarked on a 22-5 run in the first six minutes. Eight LSU players scored in the period with Knox getting six. LSU outscored UT-Arlington, 30-11, to go into the half with a 57-21 lead.

The Tigers have a week until their last non-conference game as they will face Alabama State (3-7) on Sunday (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Freshman starting forward Zakiyah Johnson (11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds a game, 9 blocks) did not play for disciplinary reasons, but soft ones.

“Just a little momma pat on the hand,” Mulkey said. “She knows why she didn’t play, and it ain’t a big deal. And it ain’t grades. She’s smart. That girl’s got like a 3.6, 3.7 (grade point average). Let’s move on. She’s a great kid.”

Mulke said she expects Johnson to play in the Alabama State game Sunday.