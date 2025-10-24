LSU Women Blast Mississippi College Behind Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson’s Double-Double

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It wasn’t the real deal, but the LSU women’s basketball defeated Mississippi College, 148-46, in dominant fashion in its first exhibition game of the season.

Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson, a five-star guard prospect from Shelbyville, Kentucky, recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. She was relentless, shooting 12 of 14 from the field with a block and a steal

“She just goes up and gets it. She’s a good player. She’s always around the ball and she goes and gets offensive rebounds,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said.

“My mindset just came from my grit,” Johnson said. “I know to go into every game like I could lose it all. On a bigger post, I can kind of use my speed, and when it comes to a smaller post, I’ll face up, because I know they can guard me. But I can back them down as well. It’s my versatility and my rebounding as well. I want to go get everything that is coming off the boards.”

Six other Tigers scored in double figures – MiLaysia Fulwiley with 17, Mikaylah Williams 16, Amiya Joyner 15, Kate Koval 14, Bella Hines 14 and Kailyn Gilbert 13. Senior star Flau’jae Johnson scored eight points as Mulkey wanted to see the other players.

LSU shared the wealth with 29 assists on 58 field goals. And as usual, Mulkey’s squad played stifling defense as Mississippi College had 25 turnovers.

Fulwiley hit 7 of 12 shots in her debut after transferring from South Carolina. She provided the game highlight after a rebound when she fed Zakiyah Johnson for a fast break layup on a perfect around-the-back pass.

“God blessed her with speed and quickness,” Mulkey said. “Blessed her with unbelievable hand-eye coordination. I don’t even know how she made that pass to Z, and Z caught it and finished it. Those are the things that you never want to take away from her.”

Fulwiley only played 15 minutes, but Mulkey wants that to change.

“I want her to understand that you need to play more minutes for longer periods of time,” she said.

LSU hosts Langston in another exhibition Thursday night before opening the season at home against Houston Christian on Nov. 4.