LSU Wins S. Carolina Series; To Play Friday Night In SEC Tournament As No. 3 Seed

No. 1 LSU made folks nervous with a loss at lowly South Carolina to open the series on Thursday night, but it won its second straight on Saturday, 7-3, over the Gamecocks to stay within range of a critical top eight national seed for the NCAA postseason.

The Tigers (42-13 overall) finish the regular season at 19-11 for third in the SEC and gets the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament that starts Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. LSU will not play until the Friday night late game against an opponent to be determined.

LSU beat South Carolina (28-28, 6-24 SEC), 8-1, on Friday.

Tigers’ starter Anthony Eyanson, aka Greg Maddux, struggled early as he fell behind 1-0 in the second inning on an RBI double by KJ Scobey after a single and a walk. But he held the Gamecocks to just five hits and three walks in all and one more run in seven innings for the win to improve to 9-2. He struck out five.

LSU tied it 1-1 in the fourth on a solo home run by Jared Jones for his 19th of the season after he hit two on Friday. Beau Hollis hit a solo homer off Eyanson in the fourth to put South Carolina back in the lead at 2-1.

The Tigers took the lead for good with the three runs in the fifth for a 4-2 advantage on a two-run home run by Daniel Dickinson with another run scoring when Jones hit into a double play.

Jake Brown hit a solo home run in the seventh to push the Tigers’ lead out to 5-2, and a Derek Curiel RBI single made it 6-2. Brown finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Curiel also finished 3-for-5 with a run scored.

Henry Kaczmar’s solo home run off LSU reliever Cooper Williams cut the Tigers’ lead to 6-3 in the eighth. Steven Milam’s RBI single in the ninth gave LSU a 7-3 lead.

Dylan Eskew (0-4) took the loss for South Carolina after allowing six hits and four runs in four and two-thirds innings.