LSU wins a Eugene Regional finals thriller over Oregon, advance to Super Regional at Tennessee

Retiring LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri is still gainfully employed for at least another week.

After five lead changes, a combined five home runs and nine relief pitchers, the Tigers scratched out three eighth inning runs and held on for a 9-8 victory in the NCAA Eugene Regional championship game Monday night.

LSU (38-23) advances to the Super Regional at No. 3 seed and fellow SEC member Tennessee. The Vols swept the Tigers earlier this season.

A Cade Beloso fielders’ choice RBI, followed by Oregon reliever balking in an LSU run and a Jordan Thompson RBI single gave the Tigers a two-run lead entering the Oregon ninth.

Landon Marceaux, the ace of LSU’s pitching staff who’s normally the Tigers’ Friday night starter, pitched the last 2 1/3 innings in relief. After the Ducks scored a run off him in the ninth, Oregon had runners on first and third when Ducks’ third baseman Sam Novitske flied out to right field to end the game.