LSU Wins A Basketball Game! Cam Carter’s Career High 29 Points Delivers Tigers Victory

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU basketball team won about three games Saturday night at Oklahoma.

An unbelievable, come-from-behind, 82-79 victory will only count as one in the win column, but when everything is tabulated it seems like much more.

“Phenomenal performance, gutsy performance,” said embattled LSU coach Matt McMahon, whose team had lost seven in a row to fall to 1-10 in the Southeastern Conference and to .500 overall. Make that 2-10 and 13-12 now, thank you very much.

The star was unquestionably senior guard Cam “Can Do” Carter, who scored a career-high 29 points, including a 7-0 run over the final 20 seconds to help the Tigers erase a 79-74 deficit and 12 points in the final four minutes.

“I’ve just got to thank God,” Carter said.

So did LSU fans everywhere.

“He gave the power,” said Carter, who hit 10 of 17 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, 4 of 4 free throws and added four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

DAIMION COLLINS SHOULDER POPPED BACK IN PLACE

Sophomore forward Daimion Collins, meanwhile, scored a career-high 22 points despite dislocating his shoulder for the second time this season. But trainer Shawn Eddy basically popped it back in place early in the second half, and Collins was back in there.

“He’s a baller. He’s tough,” Carter said.

“He only sat out a minute,” McMahon said.

Good thing, because McMahon was fresh out of forwards. Corey Chest, who is easily the Tigers’ best rebounder, missed the game with back spasms. And forward Derek Fountain missed it because of an illness.

“We were thrown a lot of curve balls,” McMahon said. “We had to play a four-guard offense most of the game.”

McMahon put guard Dji Bailey at power forward for much of the game, and the 6-foot-5 senior responded with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists with one turnover.

When Collins fouled out in the final four minutes, LSU had to finish with a five-guard offense.

“We’ve never practiced with five guards,” McMahon said. “We’ve never played in a game with five guards. And we finished the game with five guards.”

Oklahoma lost its fourth straight game, falling to 16-9 and 3-9 in the SEC – less than 24 hours after Oklahoma’s No. 1 gymnastics team lost at No. 2 LSU on Friday night.

Everything was pointing to a 1-11 SEC ledger for the Tigers and an eighth straight loss as Oklahoma led by 35-29 at the half. The Sooners then opened up a 44-31 lead early in the second half.

But Carter would not be denied as the game wore on. And LSU’s defense drastically improved as well. LSU took its first lead since 3-0 on a 3-pointer by Carter for a 62-59 advantage with 7:02 to go.

Still, it looked like just another loss when Oklahoma took a 79-74 lead with 34.9 left on two free throws by Jalon Moore, who finished with 14. But Carter launched a 3-pointer after a Bailey pass from near the top of the key with 20.9 to play, sank it and was fouled. He hit the free throw for the four-point play to get the Tigers within 79-78.

Then LSU freshman guard Curtis Givens III stole the ball with 15 seconds left, got it to Carter, and McMahon smartly did not call a timeout.

“We didn’t want a timeout there,” McMahon said.

No, the flow of the game was in LSU’s favor, and Oklahoma’s defense was obviously not set after the steal. A timeout would have benefitted Oklahoma.

“We told everybody to get out of the way and wanted Cam to attack with the floor space,” McMahon said.

He had been doing that all night. And Carter drove for a layup with 8.4 seconds to play. And he was fouled. He sank the free throw to give LSU an 81-79 lead and complete a 7-0 personal run.

Oklahoma was out of timeouts and threw up a poor shot that LSU’s Vyctorius Miller rebounded as time expired. Miller was fouled, though, and .8 seconds were put back on the clock. Miller made the second of two free throws for the 82-79 lead. Oklahoma inbounded, but didn’t get a shot off.

“I’ve got to give credit to my teammates,” Carter said. “They kept playing.”

LSU kept playing for the most part throughout their seven-game losing streak – often poorly, but often improving in spots. The Tigers committed only nine turnovers on this night, which is about half of its total for much of the season.

And now, look out. The Tigers could win two in a row. They host South Carolina (10-14, 0-11 SEC) at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network Tuesday. The Gamecocks were playing at No. 3 Florida late Saturday.

“Can’t wait,” McMahon said.