LSU Isn’t Acting Recklessly With Will Wade Hire — It’s Making an Aggressive NIL-Era Bet

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

LSU did not stumble into this decision.



It chose it.



There’s a growing narrative around LSU’s decision to hire Will Wade: that it’s reckless, financially dangerous, and driven by power more than policy.



Parts of that are true.



But they’re also incomplete.



LSU absorbed the buyout of Matt McMahon and his staff, added a long-term contract for Wade, and paid to bring him back. It also brought in Heath Schroyer in a revenue-facing role aligned with the move.



This was coordinated.



A fully sold-out men’s basketball season approaches $13 million in ticket revenue alone, with additional upside tied to sponsorships and premium seating. LSU has never reached that ceiling.



This is not a proven formula. It is a projection.



But doing nothing also carries a cost.



Keeping McMahon likely meant declining interest and reduced revenue growth.



LSU chose between controlled decline and aggressive growth.



That’s the context.



In today’s college athletics landscape, hesitation equals falling behind.



LSU is operating like a professional organization where winning drives revenue.



This is not a safe move.



It’s a calculated bet.



One with real upside—and real consequences if it fails.





