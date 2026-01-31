LSU Will Try To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak At South Carolina In Game Moved Up By Weather

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU Tigers will try to redeem themselves after their worst loss of the season on Wednesday against Mississippi State in an early game on Saturday at South Carolina.

The tip time has been moved from 5 p.m. to noon (SEC Network+) because of an ice storm expected in South Carolina and North Carolina on Saturday.

LSU (13-8, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) fell to Mississippi State, 80-66, on Wednesday in Baton Rouge and was never in the game. State entered the game having lost five straight, including four of those by an average of 22 points.

South Carolina (11-10, 2-6 SEC), meanwhile, got embarrassed in a 95-48 loss at home to No. 19 Florida.

LSU lost to South Carolina, 78-68, on Jan. 6 in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers hope to improve from the three-point line at South Carolina in the first half as they are 1-of-18 over the first two halves from beyond the arc in their last two games. LSU must also improve on its defense against three-point shooting.

“The focus for us has to be short term,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said as NCAA Tournament hopes appear lost. “How do we fix our start here tonight? How do we show improvement on defense, from the three-point line? And ultimately, you’ve got to be able to score.”