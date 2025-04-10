LSU Will Not Have To Study The Starting Pitcher Too Much For Friday’s Series Opener At Auburn

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The pitcher LSU coach Jay Johnson put on the mound to return his team back to Baton Rouge for a Super Regional last June will try to stop the Tigers’ nine-game winning streak Friday night at Auburn.

Through the magic of the NCAA Transfer Portal – aka Star Trek’s instant Transporter Device – former LSU right-hander Sam Dutton (4-2, 2.66 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for Auburn at 6,300-seat Plainsman Park against the team for which he spent three years pitching.

No. 9 Auburn (23-10, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) hosts No. 3 LSU (31-3, 10-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+). Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (6-0, 2.85 ERA) will start for LSU. The series continues Saturday and Sunday with 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. games.

“I know he’s a competitor. I know he’s a strike thrower, and I know he’s a national champion,” Johnson said this week of Dutton.

LSU PITCHING STAFF COMING OFF STRONG WEEKEND

A native of Southside, Alabama, north of Birmingham, Dutton made 19 relief appearances for LSU during its 2023 national championship season, finishing 0-0 with a 7.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 and a third innings. He threw the last inning of LSU’s 24-4 loss to Florida in game two of the College World Series championship series, allowing five hits and five runs, but he struck out three. LSU won the next day, 18-4, to capture the program’s seventh national title and first for Johnson.

“The previous three years have been pretty special to me, and he was a part of that,” Johnson said. “He did some good things for us. He was a real part of this thing. He started two NCAA Regional championship games for us. He pitched in Omaha. Until you’re in Omaha, you don’t really understand what that means.”

Dutton’s best season at LSU was his freshman year in 2022 when he went 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 18 appearances and 11 starts through 38 and two-thirds innings. With LSU needing just one win out of two games at Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Regional that season, Johnson started Dutton. He allowed three runs on five hits in two and a third innings for a no decision in the Tigers’ 8-4 loss. USM took the Regional the next day, 8-7, and Johnson left Hattiesburg saying he needed much more pitching.

Dutton was 0-2 with a 5.86 ERA in 2024 in 20 appearances and four starts through 27 and two-thirds innings. Johnson tapped Dutton off his depleting staff again to start LSU’s fifth and deciding game in the NCAA Regional at North Carolina. He didn’t face a fourth batter in the first inning as he gave up three straight singles to load the bases with two of the runs scoring. Dutton had another no-decision as LSU missed a chance to play for Omaha in Alex Box, losing to the Tar Heels, 4-3, in 10 innings.

After the season, Dutton entered the portal and has become Auburn’s ace. He has struck out 51 in 44 innings with 10 walks, four home runs and a career-low .258 batting average allowed. Opponents hit .391 against him at LSU in 2023, .286 in 2024 and .271 in 2022.

“Sometimes, there’s different circumstances with players,” Johnson said. “He’s from Alabama. A lot of it had to do with family.”

Dutton’s brother Andrew is an infielder at Auburn after transferring from Birmingham Southern, which saw its program end last season because the school closed.

“He has taken advantage of the opportunity the he’s had,” Johnson said. “Not surprised by that. Obviously, not Friday, but other than that, I’m happy for his success. I really respect him.”

PITCHING MATCH-UPS

SATURDAY – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0, 3.38 ERA, 42 and two-thirds innings, 66 strikeouts, 15 walks), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Cade Fisher (0-0, 4.43 ERA, 20 and a third innings, 25 strikeouts, 17 walks).

SUNDAY – Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (5-1, 4.66 ERA, 36 and two-thirds innings, 39 strikeouts, 18 walks), LSU, vs. To Be Announced.

GAVIN GUIDRY INJURY UPDATE

LSU junior reliever Gavin Guidry (back) was listed as “out” for the Auburn series on the weekly SEC availability report on Thursday night. Guidry has missed the entire season. Should he continue to be unavailable, Johnson said he will consider a redshirt.