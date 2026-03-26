LSU Will Be Without Divine Bourrage This Weekend as She Remains in Concussion Protocol

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team will have to get through the weekend without freshman Divine Bourrage.

Head coach Kim Mulkey said the 5-11 guard from Davenport, Iowa, did not travel with the team to Sacramento as she remains in concussion protocol.

“She’s not here,” Mulkey said on Thursday. “They wouldn’t even let her fly. That’s a four-hour flight. I don’t think you’re going to put someone on a plane if they’re in concussion protocol for that long.”

BREAKING | #LSU freshman Divine Bourrage did not travel with the team to Sacramento for the Sweet 16 as she is in concussion protocol. — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) March 26, 2026

Bourrage hit her head hard on the floor late in LSU’s opening-round 116-58 win over 15th-seeded Jacksonville last Friday. She initially tried to push through the headache.

“She hit her head really bad,” Mulkey said. “She stayed in the game. And I think she scored a free throw. And then the next day, she came to practice with a headache and it never got better. So she’s in concussion protocol.”

Bourrage did not play in LSU’s second-round game against Texas Tech. If the Tigers advance to the Final Four next weekend in Phoenix, she would be available.

Her absence is not expected to be a major setback this weekend, as Bourrage is averaging just 9.9 minutes per game with 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.