LSU will be represented by 14 active former players in NFL postseason play this weekend

Twenty-seven former LSU players will begin their path to the Super Bowl on Saturday when the NFL Playoffs begin with wild-card weekend.

Of the 27 players, 14 are on active NFL rosters with another nine on practice squads. The remaining four players are on injured reserve.

Six games take place this weekend beginning on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when Cleveland travels to face Houston. Cleveland features a pair of former Tigers in All-America safety Grant Delpit along with center Ethan Pocic. Former Tiger linebacker Jacob Phillips – once a starter for the Browns – is on injured reserve.

Houston’s roster features former LSU All-America Derek Stingley Jr. along with defensive linemen Ali Gaye and Rashard Lawrence, who are both on the practice squad.

At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday four former Tigers will be in action when the Dolphins travel to face the Chiefs. Miami’s roster includes LSU linebacker Duke Riley and long snapper Blake Ferguson, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Neil Farrell are on the Kansas City roster.

Sunday’s lineup features three games and includes four former Tigers on active rosters. Sunday starts with Patrick Peterson and the Steelers traveling to face Reid Ferguson and Leonard Fournette and the Buffalo Bills at noon on CBS. Damone Clark and the Cowboys host Green Bay at 3:30 on FOX.

Monday night Devin White and the Bucs host the Eagles at 7 on ESPN.

Baltimore – with Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Queen – has a first round bye as do the 49ers, who has Ty Davis-Price on their practice squad.

Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland at Houston at 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Miami at Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh at Buffalo at noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2)

LSU in the 2024 NFL Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. WR

Patrick Queen LB

Buffalo Bills

Reid Ferguson LS

Leonard Fournette RB

Tre’Davious White CB Injured Reserve

Cleveland Browns

Grant Delpit S

Jacob Phillips LB Injured Reserve

Ethan Pocic C

Dallas Cowboys

Damone Clark LB

La’el Collins OT Practice Squad

Racey McMath WR Practice Squad

Detroit Lions

None

Green Bay Packers

None

Houston Texans

Ali Gaye DE Practice Squad

Rashard Lawrence DT Practice Squad

Derek Stingley CB

Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB

Neil Farrell DT

Los Angeles Rams

None

Miami Dolphins

Blake Ferguson LS

Chasen Hines OG Practice Squad

Duke Riley LB

Philadelphia Eagles

Mekhi Garner CB Practice Squad

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kwon Alexander LB Injured Reserve

Braiden Fehoko DT Practice Squad

Patrick Peterson CB

Brad Wing P Practice Squad

San Francisco 49ers

Ty Davis-Price RB Practice Squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Russell Gage WR Injured Reserve

Devin White LB