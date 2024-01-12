LSU will be represented by 14 active former players in NFL postseason play this weekend

January 12, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Former LSU LB Devin White of Tampa Bay is one of 14 active players taking part in the NFL's postseason play.

Twenty-seven former LSU players will begin their path to the Super Bowl on Saturday when the NFL Playoffs begin with wild-card weekend.

Of the 27 players, 14 are on active NFL rosters with another nine on practice squads. The remaining four players are on injured reserve.

Six games take place this weekend beginning on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when Cleveland travels to face Houston. Cleveland features a pair of former Tigers in All-America safety Grant Delpit along with center Ethan Pocic. Former Tiger linebacker Jacob Phillips – once a starter for the Browns – is on injured reserve.

Houston’s roster features former LSU All-America Derek Stingley Jr. along with defensive linemen Ali Gaye and Rashard Lawrence, who are both on the practice squad.

At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday four former Tigers will be in action when the Dolphins travel to face the Chiefs. Miami’s roster includes LSU linebacker Duke Riley and long snapper Blake Ferguson, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Neil Farrell are on the Kansas City roster.

Sunday’s lineup features three games and includes four former Tigers on active rosters. Sunday starts with Patrick Peterson and the Steelers traveling to face Reid Ferguson and Leonard Fournette and the Buffalo Bills at noon on CBS. Damone Clark and the Cowboys host Green Bay at 3:30 on FOX.

Monday night Devin White and the Bucs host the Eagles at 7 on ESPN.

Baltimore – with Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Queen – has a first round bye as do the 49ers, who has Ty Davis-Price on their practice squad.

Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland at Houston at 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Miami at Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh at Buffalo at noon (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2)

LSU in the 2024 NFL Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr.             WR

Patrick Queen                    LB

Buffalo Bills

Reid Ferguson                    LS

Leonard Fournette            RB

Tre’Davious White           CB          Injured Reserve

Cleveland Browns

Grant Delpit                       S             

Jacob Phillips                     LB           Injured Reserve

Ethan Pocic                         C            

Dallas Cowboys

Damone Clark                   LB

La’el Collins                       OT          Practice Squad

Racey McMath                   WR         Practice Squad

Detroit Lions

None

Green Bay Packers

None

Houston Texans

Ali Gaye                               DE          Practice Squad

Rashard Lawrence            DT          Practice Squad

Derek Stingley                   CB

Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire  RB         

Neil Farrell                          DT         

Los Angeles Rams

None

Miami Dolphins

Blake Ferguson                  LS          

Chasen Hines                     OG         Practice Squad

Duke Riley                          LB

Philadelphia Eagles

Mekhi Garner                     CB          Practice Squad

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kwon Alexander               LB           Injured Reserve

Braiden Fehoko                 DT          Practice Squad

Patrick Peterson                CB         

Brad Wing                           P             Practice Squad

San Francisco 49ers

Ty Davis-Price                   RB          Practice Squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Russell Gage                       WR         Injured Reserve

Devin White                       LB

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ninety ÷ = 90