LSU Wide Receiver Kyle Parker Talks Going Deep After Connecting On A TD Bomb With Garret Nussmeier Against UCLA (Media Availability September 24, 2024)

September 25, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Kyle Parker, LSU

LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 5 matchup vs. South Alabama in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff between the Tigers and Jaguars is set for 6:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kyle Parker
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


seven + three =