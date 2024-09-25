LSU Wide Receiver Kyle Parker Talks Going Deep After Connecting On A TD Bomb With Garret Nussmeier Against UCLA (Media Availability September 24, 2024)

LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 5 matchup vs. South Alabama in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff between the Tigers and Jaguars is set for 6:45 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.
