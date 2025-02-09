LSU Whips No. 25 Ole Miss All Night Then Folds Like A Cheap Suit Late

LSU delivered its most dazzling performance of the season, yet somehow, it slipped through their fingers.

The Tigers commanded the court against No. 25 Ole Miss, leading for over 30 minutes on that fateful Saturday night. They were the more physical squad, showcasing superior defense and fluid offense. LSU even dominated the rebounding battle, treating the boards like their personal playground. Can you believe it? They hardly turned the ball over at all!

With 3:15 left in the game, LSU held an 11-point lead. Victory was tantalizingly close, almost within their grasp.

Then, disaster struck. In a self-sabotaging frenzy, LSU lost its cool and allowed a tenacious Ole Miss team back into the fray, a game they clearly had in the bag.

In those frantic last moments, Ole Miss unleashed a breathtaking 13-0 run, culminating in a jaw-dropping moment with just a mere tenth of a second left. Sean Pedulla, who the Tigers anticipated would drive to the hoop, accepted a pass near the 3-point line, lowered his head, and bull-dozed to the basket.

Throughout the second half, Pedulla’s every move had been met with resolute LSU defense. His layup, contested, danced precariously on the rim—then it bounced off!

A miss—yet not without consequence. LSU’s defense had rotated, leaving space for Ole Miss’ Dre Davis and Jae Brakefield to crash the boards. Davis skillfully tipped it in.

LSU’s heart didn’t shatter immediately; officials ruled basket interference, disallowing the score.

But this should-have-been triumph was heading into overtime, hauntingly frustrating. LSU had shot free throws like seasoned professionals this season but faltered, going just 12 for 25.

Had they not committed three crucial turnovers in the final two minutes, they might have wrapped it up with ease. Turnover-prone all season, LSU, remarkably steady until this crucial moment, succumbed to Ole Miss’ increased defensive pressure. They fell into sideline traps, tossing errant passes, like deer caught in headlights, resulting in ill-fated fouls leading to missed free throws.

After seizing that 11-point lead, LSU crumbled under still-increasing Ole Miss pressure. With three turnovers, wayward free throws, and a botched dunk by Corey Chest, LSU gifted the Rebels an opportunity to charge back into the game.

As LSU attempted to regroup, officials opted to review the last play of regulation before the overtime began.

That’s when the tides turned decisively against the Tigers, losers of five straight SEC battles. Officials overturned their previous ruling, deeming Davis’ tip to be good, granting Ole Miss a 72-70 lead and reinstating one-tenth of a second on the game clock.

All LSU had left was to heave a wild prayer across those 94 feet, hoping Damian Collins, Corey Chest, or anyone could somehow tip in a game-tying basket.

Of course, the task was nothing short of monumental, and LSU failed to surprise.

In the end, LSU lost to Ole Miss, 72-70, on Saturday night.

“We controlled the rebounding and played tough defense for 36 minutes. But those nagging issues resurfaced—second-chance points, careless turnovers, and missed free throws. We usually shoot 78%, but tonight it dropped to 12 for 25,” lamented LSU coach Matt McMahon.

Cam Carter was the scoring star for LSU (12-11, 1-9 SEC) with 16 points. Daimion Collins netted 15, while Jordan Sears added 13, all in the second half.

“It was heartbreaking. We had an eleven-point lead around 3:15. Yet, Ole Miss unleashed a furious 15-2 run over the closing minutes. We were prepared, but three turnovers during that stretch gave them momentum.

“We wanted to avoid the sidelines, yet their defense was intent on trapping us. Those turnovers allowed them to score quickly and turn it into a nail-biting one-possession game. Unfortunately, we faltered down the stretch,” McMahon said.

LSU’s offense took time to find its rhythm initially, with the first four minutes marked by stagnant possessions and few successful shots. They began 1 of 6, with Carter’s putback from a missed fastbreak dunk being the lone bright spot.

Despite the rocky start, LSU eventually found its groove, finishing the first half with a 39-33 lead over Ole Miss (18-6, 7-4)—their first halftime lead in an SEC game this season.

Dominating the board game, LSU minimized Ole Miss’ chances and snatched seven offensive rebounds while controlling the defensive glass. They grabbed 22 rebounds to Ole Miss’ 15 in those first 20 minutes, led by Corey Chest with a game-high five rebounds.

Daimion Collins emerged as the go-to scorer, whether in a pick-and-roll or sealing off defenders under the hoop; he effortlessly tallied 13 first-half points, missing just two shots.

Another testament to LSU’s solid play was ball protection. They recorded only two turnovers in the first half and finished with just ten. This was especially impressive against Ole Miss, ranked 21st in the nation for turnovers forced per game (15.4), while boasting elite ball protection as well.

Carter and Sears mirrored each other’s effort, combining for four assists against a single turnover.

Coach McMahon showcased a deep bench, rotating 11 players in the first 14 minutes while only Sears and Fountain failed to score in the first half.

But Ole Miss refused to back down, rallying against LSU’s two 10-point leads in the second half. Their physical play drew four fouls on Collins alone. After Collins’ fourth foul, with 10:08 remaining and LSU clinging to a 53-51 lead, the Rebels vaulted into an 11-0 run, tying it at 70-70 with just 45 seconds on the clock.

On the decisive final possession, Pedulla missed a contested layup, only for Davis to find the lane for what seemed to be a no-go tip.

But then, it counted.