The LSU-Western Michigan baseball game will start at 3 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game, originally scheduled was moved to 3 p.m. due to concerns about the cold weather forecast in the Baton Rouge area on Friday.

Game 2 of the series will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Game 3 will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, as originally scheduled.