LSU-West Virginia Super Regional TV At 1 P.M. Saturday On ESPN, 5 P.M. Sunday on ESPN2

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

At last, the LSU baseball team gets a day game.

After three straight nights of 8 p.m. starts at Alex Box Stadium from Saturday through Monday and a 7:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday in the NCAA Regional with endings around or after midnight, the Tigers will play under normal-people hours this weekend.

LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON CALLS WIN OVER LITTLE ROCK ONE OF HIS BIGGEST EVER

NCAA Regional champion and No. 6 overall seed LSU (46-15) will play West Virginia (44-14) in a best-of-three Super Regional with the opener at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN in Alex Box Stadium – weather permitting. Game two is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. A third game – if necessary – will be on Monday at a time to be determined.

There is a 24 percent chance of rain Saturday with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. On Sunday night, the chance of rain is 44 percent with temperatures in the mid-70s.

West Virginia won the NCAA Regional at Clemson, South Carolina, on Sunday to advance.

LSU defeated Arkansas-Little Rock, 10-6, on Monday night to advance.

“Super proud of these guys,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “Couldn’t be more excited to dive into Super Regional week and get ready for West Virginia.”

LSU BASEBALL ADDS A PLAYER FROM TRANSFER PORTAL

No rest for the recruiter. LSU coach Jay Johnson and his staff have been busy multi-tasking. The Tigers have signed junior third baseman/first baseman Brayden Simpson of High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Simpson hit .389 with 22 home runs and 78 RBIs through 58 starts this season for the Panthers, who were 39-19 overall and 18-6 in the Big South Conference.

Simpson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) will be a senior for LSU and could fill a need at first base, where LSU’s Jared Jones is a junior and likely to enter the Major League Baseball Draft after this season. Jones hit his 20th home run in the win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday night and finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. He is hitting .323 with 69 RBIs this season.

Simpson hit .300 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in the 2024 season when he played 52 games at first base. He went to Cosby High in Moseley, Virginia. In 2023 as a freshman at High Point, he hit .178 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 31 games.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL ENTRIES

Two deep reserve freshman from LSU have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal – first baseman Ryan Costello and infielder David Hogg.

Costello did not record a hit in eight at-bats this season through 15 games this season. He walked four times and scored three runs. Hogg had zero hits in two at-bats in 12 games. Costello was the No. 2 first baseman by Perfect Game last year out of Ramney High in Howell, New Jersey. Hogg was the No. 21 shortstop in the country by Perfect Game out of Mansfield High in Mansfield, Texas.