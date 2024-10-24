LSU vs. Texas A&M rap with Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger, plus thoughts on his Top 10 teams

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – October 24, 2024 | Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers make their way to College Station this Saturday to face off against Texas A&M in another road game following their 34-10 win over Arkansas in Fayetteville last weekend. As fans look forward to that upcoming contest, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne welcome Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger for a preview, as well as comment on his recent top 10 list of the best teams in college football at this point in the season – surprisingly including just one team from the SEC.
WATCH: LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Talks To Media Following Tigers 34-10 Victory Over Arkansas
LSU stuck to its plan and rushed for more than 150 yards with freshman Caden Durham leading the way with 101 rushing yards and three TDs and Whit Weeks’ solid defense and big plays helped […]
LSU vs. South Carolina: A Pivotal Matchup
LSU at South Carolina on Saturday is officially a pivotal matchup. Who’d have thought that before the season began? Defensive Showdown South Carolina’s defense has 10 sacks through two games. They will face LSU’s sack-free […]
LSU Football Cornerbacks Must Improve in 2024
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is determined to fix the Tigers’ historically bad defense from last season, with an emphasis on improving their struggling secondary. The team has made changes to its coaching staff, bringing […]
