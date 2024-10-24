LSU vs. Texas A&M rap with Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger, plus thoughts on his Top 10 teams

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – October 24, 2024 | Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers make their way to College Station this Saturday to face off against Texas A&M in another road game following their 34-10 win over Arkansas in Fayetteville last weekend. As fans look forward to that upcoming contest, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne welcome Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger for a preview, as well as comment on his recent top 10 list of the best teams in college football at this point in the season – surprisingly including just one team from the SEC.