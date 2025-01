BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning that the No. 5 LSU at No. 2 South Carolina game, originally scheduled for Thursday night, will be postponed until Friday at 4 p.m. CT due to travel issues brought on by Winter Storm Enzo. The game will still air on ESPN.

LSU’s home game on Sunday against Texas A&M will remain on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.