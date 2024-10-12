LSU vs. Ole Miss: SEC Heavyweight Showdown | Tiger Rag Pre-Game Report

Final thoughts and discussion on Saturday night’s SEC heavyweight showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU at Tiger Stadium. It’s not technically a College Football Playoff elimination – but it sure feels like it. One thing we know for sure, we will know everything we need to know about LSU and Ole Miss when this one’s all said and done. Huge ramifications for Brian Kelly, for Lane Kiffin, and for Blake Baker. Check it out in the discussion and let us know what you think in the comments!
