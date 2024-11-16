TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 15, 2024 | LSU football visits the swamp on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 CT, seeking its sixth straight win over Florida. Glenn & Todd break the game down and make their predictions. (Neither Todd nor Glenn are as optimistic about LSU as Brian Kelly is.)
