LSU vs. Arkansas: Tiger Rag Pre-Game Report with special guest Caroline Fenton

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – October 18, 2024 | On Saturday, October 19, Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers head to Fayetteville to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks, continuing a stretch of midseason SEC heavyweight games. Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau sit down with Yahoo Sports college football reporter Caroline Fenton to preview the upcoming contest, as well as discuss various other matchups occurring Saturday, including Georgia squaring off against Texas, and Alabama going head to head with Tennessee. Later in the show, Jeff, Todd and Glenn get further in-depth, and share their predictions for Saturday’s game. Join the discussion and let us know what you think in the comments!
Related Articles
Ojulari, Perkins, Wingo named to AP All-SEC team
Three defensive players lead LSU’s selections on the Associated Press All-SEC Team, the organization announced on Monday. Junior BJ Ojulari and freshman Harold Perkins were both named to the first team and sophomore Mekhi Wingo […]
LSU QB Max Johnson likely to start for second straight game
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron wants to let the remaining day of the week play out with Friday’s practice but believed true freshman quarterback Max Johnson may have positioned himself for his home debut. […]
Here’s what Ed Orgeron and Kirby Smart had to say on SEC championship game eve
ATLANTA – LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Georgia’s Kirby Smart met with the media here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to give one final preview of Saturday’s 28th annual SEC championship game between the unbeaten Tigers and once-beaten […]
Be the first to comment