LSU vs. Arkansas: Tiger Rag Pre-Game Report with special guest Caroline Fenton

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – October 18, 2024 | On Saturday, October 19, Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers head to Fayetteville to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks, continuing a stretch of midseason SEC heavyweight games. Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau sit down with Yahoo Sports college football reporter Caroline Fenton to preview the upcoming contest, as well as discuss various other matchups occurring Saturday, including Georgia squaring off against Texas, and Alabama going head to head with Tennessee. Later in the show, Jeff, Todd and Glenn get further in-depth, and share their predictions for Saturday’s game. Join the discussion and let us know what you think in the comments!

