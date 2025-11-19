LSU Volleyball’s Jurnee Robinson Named To All-SEC’s First Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been named to the All-Southeastern Conference coaches’ first team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Robinson, who is a three-time All-SEC recipient, is the fourth Tiger to be named to the league’s first-team multiple times, and the first to do it in consecutive seasons since Brittnee Cooper in 2008-2009.

Robinson concluded the regular season as the SEC leader with 495 total kills and ranks fifth in the nation. The Simpsonville, South Carolina, native, has 12 double-doubles this season, including nine with 20 or more kills.

All-SEC First Team – Lauren Dreves, Auburn; Jaela Auguste, Florida; Bianna Muoneke, Georgia; Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky; Eva Hudson, Kentucky; Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky; Jurnee Robinson, LSU; Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma; Caroline Kerr, Tennessee; Hayden Kubik, Tennessee; Cari Spears, Texas; Torrey Stafford, Texas; Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M; Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M; Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M; Maddie Waak, Texas A&M.

Second Team – Jordyn Byrd, Florida; Alexis Stucky, Florida; Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky; Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State; Caylen Alexander, Missouri; Maya Sands, Missouri; Kelli Jo Burgess, Oklahoma; Emma Halter, Texas; Jackie Moore, Vanderbilt.

All-Freshmen Team – Lily Hayes, Florida; Milica Vidacic, Florida; Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky; Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State; Zoë Humphrey, Tennessee; Taylor Harvey, Texas; Cari Spears, Texas; Abby Vander Wal:, Texas.