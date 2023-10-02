LSU volleyball turns to Sanaa Dotson’s powerful effort for weekend sweep in SEC play

Graduate outside hitter Sanaa Dotson helped pave the way for LSU to conclude the Southeastern Conference weekend with a pair victories.

Dotson, who turned in a career-best .591 attacking percentage, led the Tigers with a season-high 14 kills and in the process collected the 1,000th kill of her career in her team’s 3-1 victory Sunday over Mississippi State in SEC play at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (7-6, 2-1 in SEC) swept both Mississippi State (8-6, 1-3) and Missouri over the weekend. The Tigers rallied from a 25-19 loss in the opening set to the Bulldogs for a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Right side hitter Jade Demps produced her third double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs. Outside hitter Samarah Hill had season-high nine kills and nine digs and fellow outside hitter Jurnee Robinson added nine kills.

Setter Maddie Waack led the offense with 50 assists – the second time this season she’s reached that number – to go with six digs and four kills. Libero Bri Anderson topped the Tigers with 14 digs and a career-best three aces and outside hitter Paige Flickinger added 13 digs.

LSU battled from a 1-0 deficit, taking an 8-2 lead in the second set and having to rally from a 21-16 deficit with six straight points for a 22-21 lead. Dotson and Robinson added five kills each, helping the Tigers on a 10-2 run to win the set.

LSU fended off a run from State, which trailed 22-19, and rattled off five straight points behind Hill’s five kills with Dotson and Demps combining on eight kills.

LSU overcame a 15-14 deficit with a 5-1 run in the final set which Demps contributed four kills and four digs. Dotson and Hill each had three kills and Waak 10 assists.

The Tigers finish up their three-game homestand on Wednesday against Arkansas at 7 p.m.