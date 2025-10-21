LSU Volleyball Team Beats Vanderbilt, Loses At Missouri Over Weekend

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU volleyball team (10-9, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) went 1-1 over the weekend, defeating Vanderbilt (5-12, 1-7 SEC) Friday, 3-2, in five sets in Nashville and falling, 3-1, at Missouri (12-7, 4-4 SEC) in four sets on Sunday.

After dropping two of the first three sets at Vanderbilt, LSU rallied to get back in the win column. LSU registered 52 kills on a .256 hitting percentage and fired off a season-high 11 aces. The Tigers also held firm defensively with eight blocks and 56 digs. Vanderbilt countered with 57 kills on a .217 clip and seven aces, while edging LSU with 12 blocks and matching the Tigers’ 56 digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson continued her standout junior campaign by logging her 25th career double-double—and eighth of the season—with 17 kills and 12 digs. Robinson added two blocks and one ace and climbed to No. 4 on LSU’s rally scoring era all-time kills list with 1,189 career terminations.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones turned in a season-high 11 kills to go along with three aces and a team-best five blocks. Fellow pin hitter Nia Washington joined the double-digit club with 10 kills while matching her season highs of four blocks and three aces.

LSU’s two-setter system stayed steady as Lauren Brooker dished out 27 assists with one kill, one ace, and one block, while freshman Takyla Brown nearly secured a double-double of her own with 15 assists and nine digs.

In the backcourt, libero Laurel Cassidy and defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff anchored the defense with 11 digs apiece. Kirkhoff also added two aces, and Cassidy chipped in one.

LSU battled, but ultimately fell (19-25, 25-20, 25-27, 19-25) at Missouri.

Brooker eclipsed 1,000 career assists in the loss. Brooker turned in one of her best performances of the season, finishing with a season-high 40 assists to go along with three kills, two blocks, and an ace.

Robinson had a match-high 21 kills and 12 digs, registering her ninth double-double of the season and seventh featuring 20 or more kills. She added three blocks and one ace. Washington followed with 12 kills and one block.

LOOKING AHEAD

LSU hosts No. 10 Texas A&M (15-3, 7-1 SEC) on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. and No. 2 Texas (16-0, 8-0 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.