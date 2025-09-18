LSU Volleyball Takes 5-0 Winning Streak West To Meet No. 19 USC And California

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU volleyball team looks to stay hot out west at No. 19 USC tonight at 9 and again Friday night at 9 on Big Ten Plus television from the Galen Center and in the same arena Saturday at 5 p.m. against California.

LSU (6-2) is 1-2 all-time against USC (4-0) and 0-2 vs. Cal (3-5).

The Tigers have won five straight and are averaging 13.83 kills per set and has 38 aces on the season, while defensively stuffing 2.31 balls per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, leads the SEC and ranks No. 4 in Division I volleyball with 5.10 kills per set. She also ranks No. 2 in the conference and No. 5 in the nation with 5.64 points per set. Robinson paces the club with 2.79 digs per set (81 total) and has six aces and 17 blocks on the season.

Outside hitter Nia Washington follows with 3.66 kills per set and is No. 10 in the SEC with 4.34 points per set behind a team-high 11 aces and 14 blocks.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has been a force, ranking No. 8 in the SEC with a .402 hitting percentage on 46 kills and No. 10 with 1.14 blocks per set behind 33 blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker averages 5.69 assists per set, and setter Takyla Brown averages 5.30 assists per set. Brooker has 10 blocks and nine kills this season, while Brown has two aces and two double-doubles this season.