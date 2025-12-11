LSU Volleyball Star Jurnee Robinson Named To All-Region Team

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU junior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Central All-Region team, marking the third AVCA All-Region honor of her career.

Robinson became just the third player in program history to earn three or more AVCA All-Region selections, joining Taylor Bannister (2017-21) and Daniela Reis (1989-92).

Robinson led the SEC and ranked No. 7 nationally with 4.84 kills per set, while also ranking No. 10 in the country with 5.34 points per set — the second straight season she has finished inside the top 10 in both categories.

She totaled 503 kills, 63 blocks (nine solo), and 16 aces, finishing with 555 points, the fifth-highest single-season total in LSU’s rally scoring era. She also paced the Tigers with 2.57 digs per set (267 total).

The Simpsonville, South Carolina, is LSU’s all-time leader in points (5.09) and kills per set (4.54). In 2025, she recorded 12 double-doubles, including nine with 20 or more kills.