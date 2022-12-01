LSU volleyball returns to NCAA Tournament for first time in five years against Hawaii

LSU’s volleyball program makes its first appearance in a NCAA Tournament since 2017 when the Tigers meet No. 8 seed Hawaii at 6:30 p.m. (CST) at Maples Pavilion on the campus of Stanford.

LSU (15-13) makes its 16th trip to the NCAA but first in five years under first-year coach Tonya Johnson, who directed the Tigers to their first winning season since 2019.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

No. 4 seed Stanford meets Pepperdine in another first-round matchup with the two winners meeting Saturday at 8 p.m. (CST).

Senior outside hitter Sanaa Dotson leads LSU with 411 kills or 3.67 kills per set average followed by Paige Flickinger (2.70 kills per set), 20 aces and 2.60 digs per set.

Libero Ella Larkin topped the SEC with 494 total digs (4.41 digs per set).

LSU is seeking its first NCAA Tournament win since 2014. The Tigers have never played Hawai’i, Pepperdine or Stanford in the NCAA Tournament.