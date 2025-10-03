LSU Volleyball Opens SEC Play At Home Tonight Against No. 20 Tennessee

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU volleyball team (8-5, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) plays at home in the SEC for the first time this season against No. 20 Tennessee (11-1, 2-0 SEC) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on SEC Network+.

The Tigers then host No. 23 Florida (6-5, 1-1 SEC) at 1 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.

LSU fell on the road to Oklahoma, 3-0, and beat Arkansas, 3-1, previously in the SEC.

Over the last five matches, LSU showcased a physical block, averaging 2.84 rejections per set over 54 blocks and has recorded three double-digit blocking performances, including a season-high 17 twice in the last three matches.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson is a midseason addition to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Watch List for the 2025 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Award. She and fellow outside hitter Nia Washington are on the 30-player preseason watch list.

Robinson leads the SEC and ranks No. 8 in Division I volleyball with 4.79 kills per set and No. 2 in the SEC and No. 9 in the nation with 5.32 points per set.

LSU ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 2.52 blocks per set, and averages 13.17 digs per set to help hold its opponents to a .198 hitting percentage. Offensively, the Tigers have a .218 hitting percentage, averaging 12.96 kills and 12.13 assists per set with 50 aces. The Tigers rank No. 4 in the SEC in total kills (622), blocks (121) and digs (632).

LSU is 26-16 all-time in SEC home opening matches and is 8-2 in the last 10. The Tigers lead Tennessee in the all-time series 40-33, and are 16-53 all-time against Florida.