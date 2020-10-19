LSU volleyball opens fall season with two losses at Texas A&M

The LSU volleyball team opened its fall season this weekend losing both of its matches at No. 8 Texas A&M.

After being swept in three straight sets on Saturday, the Tigers (0-2) pushed the Aggies (2-0) to five sets on Sunday before losing 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 15-25 and 10-15.

Senior rightside hitter Taylor Bannister recorded a double-double for the second consecutive match with 27 kills and 11 digs. She also had two services aces. Sophomore outside hitter Samarah Hill had her career fifth double-double with 14 digs and 12 kills.

In Saturday’s season opener, the Aggies swept the Tigers 25-21, 25-22 and 25-14.

Senior right-side hitter Bannister had match-highs kills and digs with 15 and 14, respectively. Hill added six kills and seven digs and a team-high three blocks.

LSU return home for two matches Wednesday and Thursday both at 6 p.m. against Mississippi State. Wednesday’s match will air on ESPNU and Thursday’s will be streamed on the SEC Network +.