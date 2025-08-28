LSU Volleyball Opens 2025 Season at the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opens the 2025 season Aug. 29-31 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, hosting three matches on opening weekend, including Top 25 matchups against No. 10 SMU and No. 20 Baylor. South Alabama will also visit Baton Rouge.

Fans attending matches during school hours (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.) may park in Lot 108 free of charge. Tickets are required for all LSU matches. On Friday match days throughout the season, fans can take advantage of “Dig These Deals,” which offers 50 percent off food and beverages until first serve.

LSU opens with No. 10 SMU at 7 p.m. CT Friday, faces South Alabama at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, and concludes the weekend against No. 20 Baylor at 2 p.m. CT Sunday. All matches will stream live on SEC Network+.

The Tigers are 41-8 all-time in home openers and enter 2025 riding a three-match win streak in PMAC season openers.

This year’s roster features 11 returners, including 14 upperclassmen, along with four transfers and four true freshmen.

LSU was picked eighth in the 2025 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll and placed two outside hitters—Jurnee Robinson and Nia Washington—on the Preseason All-SEC Team. Robinson, a two-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC honoree, set LSU’s rally-scoring era single-season records in 2024 with 5.49 points and 4.92 kills per set. Washington, a transfer from Ole Miss, is one of 10 SEC players on the AVCA National Player of the Year Watchlist after earning All-American Honorable Mention honors last season.

Middle blockers Angelina Lee and Jessica Jones return as key defensive anchors, combining for 186 of LSU’s 206 blocks in 2024. Lee ranked No. 4 in program history with a .350 hitting percentage on 389 kills, while Jones finished third in the SEC among freshmen with 0.88 blocks per set.

Joining Washington as transfers are setter Lauren Brooker (UC San Diego), defensive specialist Emilee Prochaska (Houston), and right side hitter Tireh Smith (South Carolina). LSU’s four freshmen are setter Takyla Brown, defensive specialist Laurel Cassidy, middle blocker Sanaa Donaie, and opposite hitter Camryn Jeffery.

LSU is 14-9 all-time against its opening-weekend opponents, including 7-1 versus South Alabama, 2-2 against SMU, and 5-6 versus Baylor.

SMU is picked fourth in the 2025 ACC Preseason Poll, coming off a historic 25-8 season and a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Mustangs feature three 2025 All-ACC Preseason selections, including AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watchlist honoree and Colorado State transfer opposite hitter, Malaya Jones. Joining Jones on the All-ACC Preseason Team are setter Averi Carlson, who transferred from Texas, and middle blocker Favor Anyanwu, who transferred in from USC.

Friday’s match marks the first time LSU and SMU will meet in Baton Rouge.

South Alabama was picked third in the Sun Belt Conference West Division after finishing 15-12 in the 2024 season.

Setter Anna Loberg, the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Setter of the Year, directs the offense, and right side Sarah Gooch, also named to the All-Sun Belt Preseason Team, leads the Jaguars.

LSU has won the last four matches in the series and is 5-0 when playing South Alabama at home.

The Baylor Bears are tabbed sixth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll. The Lady Bears went 23-8 a season ago and reached the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Middle blockers on Victoria Davis and Florida transfer Gabrielle Essix headline the front and are listed on the 2025 Big 12 Preseason Team.

Baylor has won four consecutive matches in the series, including last season’s 3-1 victory in Waco, Texas.