LSU volleyball halts losing streak with win over Ole Miss

LSU’s volleyball stopped a five-match losing streak in impressive fashion with a 3-0 sweep over Ole Miss on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (5-8) host the Rebels once again Sunday at 1 p.m.

LSU recorded its first victory since a 3-0 sweep at Alabama Nov. 16.

The Tigers made it look easy in the first and third sets with 25-22 and 25-13 victories. They had to rally in the middle set to win 27-25.

“I thought we played a mature match,” LSU volleyball coach Fran Flory said. “Our upperclassmen took over and really stabilized us, making sure we executed on a high enough level to succeed today.”

Freshman Paige Flickinger tallied a career-high 20 kills, while senior Taylor Bannister added 12 kills and setter Karli Rose 36 assists.

LSU jumped out to leads of 6-1 and 11-6 in the opening set before fending off a serious charge from Ole Miss, which closed to within 13-12.

The second set provided the most action with nine ties and two lead changes.

LSU had a terrific start and led 5-1 on Dylan Maberry’s kill but Ole Miss rallied to lead 13-10 and 20-18. The Tigers answered with a 9-5 run and the victory, setting up a final set in which they led from start to finish, taking leads of 3-1 and 8-3 before extending that to 17-10.

“Paige is probably the best all-around volleyball player on our roster,” Flory said. “Karli did a great job of creating for her.”