LSU Veteran Guard Garrett Dellinger Will Miss Florida Game With Ankle Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU will be without one of the chief reasons it was viewed as having one of the nation’s best offensive lines entering this season when it plays at Florida on Saturday. Senior starting left guard Garrett Dellinger – one of four returning starters on the line – will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain.

Dellinger, who has started 31 games at LSU, appeared on the Tigers’ injury availability report to the Southeastern Conference office on Wednesday as “out” for the Gators. He injured the ankle in the 38-23 loss at Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and missed the loss to Alabama last week.

Kickoff for No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC) at Florida (4-5, 2-4 SEC) is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Tyree Adams of St. Augustine High in New Orleans may start in Dellinger’s place. Adams was upgraded on the injury report Wednesday as questionable after missing LSU’s last four games with a hernia. Before the injury, he was considered LSU’s sixth offensive lineman.

Redshirt freshman Paul Mubenga of Buford, Georgia, could start again instead of Adams, though. Mubenga started in Dellinger’s place against Alabama and played well.

“I thought Paul did some good things,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Monday. “He moves his feet very well. His insertion into the lineup for a first-time starter, we were pleased with what he did. He’s only going to improve from that experience.”

Kelly was unsure of Dellinger’s status on Monday.

“Garrett will go out and run today, and we’ll get a better sense of where he is after today’s workout,” he said at the time.

Backup safety Jordan Allen (toe) was also listed as out for the Florida game. LSU starting wide receiver CJ Daniels (knee) was listed as probable after catching three passes for 26 yards with five targets against Alabama.

Without Dellinger against Alabama, LSU ran the ball well early, gaining 76 yards on its first 10 carries in the first half. A fumble by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier late in the second quarter set up an Alabama touchdown for a 21-6 lead.

The Tigers drove to the Alabama 4-yard line to open the third quarter and increased their rushing total to 101 yards on 15 carries (6.7 yards a carry) in the process, excluding sacks. But Nussmeier threw an interception in the end zone. Alabama soon went up 28-6, and LSU got away from the run game, finishing with 104 net yards on 24 carries (4.3 yards a carry).

Florida is second to worst in the SEC in rush defense at No. 15 and No. 94 nationally with 167.3 yards allowed a game. LSU is last in the SEC in rushing offense and No. 113 nationally with 114 yards a game.