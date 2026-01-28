LSU Unveils Another Updated “Intimidator” Sign At Alex Box With 8th National Championship

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

One day, they may need a bigger sign.

Or another one.

On Wednesday morning, LSU unveiled the updated “Intimidator” sign above right field at Alex Box Stadium with the latest national championship represented from 2025.

Happy Wednesday ft. The New Intimidator 🙌 pic.twitter.com/K9EuUChACQ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) January 28, 2026

For those scoring at home, that’s eight – 1991, ’93, ’96, ’97 and 2000 under coach Skip Bertman, 2009 under coach Paul Mainieri and 2023 and ’25 under present coach Jay Johnson.

And LSU is expected to win another one in 2026 as the Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Perfect Game preseason poll.

LSU closer, long reliever, middle reliever, starter Casan Evans also wanted to bat and play shortstop last season. And Jay Johnson let him try it.https://t.co/GTd4UJVe3C — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 27, 2026

LSU opens the season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Milwaukee at 2 p.m. at Alex Box. Games follow on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

LSU SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

The Tigers will scrimmage against one another four times from Thursday through Sunday at Alex Box Stadium with admission and parking free to the public. Times are 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can enter at Gate 2 at home plate 15 minutes prior to the start of the scrimmages.