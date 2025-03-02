LSU Unleashes ‘Relentless Onslaught’ For 6-Run 7th Inning To Beat Nebraska, 11-6

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU won another wild one in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday.

The No. 2 Tigers trailed Nebraska, 5-0, after three innings, but gradually came back and won going away, 11-6, in front of 11,003 at Riders Field – the largest crowd ever at the Frisco College Classic that began in 2017. And most of those in that number were wearing purple and gold.

They also did not leave after the Cornhuskers rocked six hits in the first three innings off LSU starter Anthony Eyanson, who also threw two of his three wild pitches with a walk over that span.

LSU coach Jay Johnson stuck with Eyanson, who settled down to last six innings and got the win to improve to 2-0 as the Tigers’ offense came alive. Eyanson allowed seven hits and five earned runs in all while striking out seven with the one walk and three wild pitches.

The Tigers also won a thriller, 8-5, over Kansas State Friday in 10 innings.

LSU (10-1) cut it to 5-3 in the fourth inning. Josh Pearson, who would finish 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and an RBI, doubled to lead off. Steven Milam followed with an RBI double. Freshman catcher Cade Arrambide got the Tigers within 5-2 with an RBI groundout. After Tanner Reaves doubled, Chris Stanfreld singled him in, and Nebraska’s lead was 5-3.

LSU drew to within 5-4 in the fifth inning when Pearson singled after two outs and scored after back-to-back singles by Milam and Jake Brown.

The Tigers staged a “relentless onslaught,” according to LSU Radio Network analyst Bill Franques, in the seventh inning with six runs on six hits to take a 10-5 lead.

After Pearson’s double, Milam’s RBI single tied it 5-5. Brown’s sacrifice fly to center put LSU ahead to stay at 6-5. After two outs, Chris Stanfield, who was hitting .154 with runners on, stroked an RBI single for a 7-5 lead. Derek Curiel followed with an RBI single to make it 8-5, and Jared Jones drove in two more with a single, and it was 10-5.

After Nebraska (4-5) got to within 10-6 in the bottom of the seventh, LSU took an 11-6 lead in the top of the ninth when Pearson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Zac Cowan pitched two innings of relief, allowing the run in the seventh and four hits. Freshman William Schmidt threw the ninth, walking one with a strikeout to end the game.

Five LSU players in addition to Pearson had multi-hit games. Milam was 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Curiel was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jones finished 2-for-6 with two RBIs. Reaves was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Stanfield was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Tigers play Sam Houston State at 4 p.m. Sunday.