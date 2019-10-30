LSU unable to maintain early momentum, finds itself in pivotal final game of series needing win over Alabama

It appeared to be the kind of building block LSU could use in making significant headway in its Southeastern Conference Western Division series with Alabama.

The Tigers provided plenty of spark with back-to-back homers from Dylan Crews and Gavin Dugas in the bottom of the first inning. Another single from Cade Doughty was a sign there may be additional damage in the inning against Alabama’s starting pitcher Dylan Smith, who instead worked his way out of further trouble.

Alabama rallied from that early deficit with an offensive barrage against LSU starting pitcher AJ Labas, while Smith settled into a groove a began a stretch of six scoreless innings to help the Crimson Tide to a 6-5 victory Saturday before a crowd of 6,912 at Alex Box Stadium.

With the series tied at a game each, the two teams finish their series at 2 p.m. Sunday where LSU will start senior right-handed Ma’khail Hilliard (4-0, 4.18 ERA).

“It was disappointing. We came out and hit the two home runs in the first inning,” said LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, whose team fell to 31-19 overall and 10-16 in SEC play. “We seemed to have the pitcher on the ropes, and we let him off the hook. A couple of times we had chances to capitalize, and he settled into a groove. He’s got good stuff. He’s a good pro prospect. He started landing his slider, throwing his slider in fastball counts and that kept us off balance.

“We just hit a lull there for a few innings and that same time they were able to get to our pitcher and kind of turn the game around,” Mainieri said. “Their kid was making good pitches and their kid came out of the bullpen (reliever Connor Shamblin) and did a good job. We had a tough time getting it going offensively again. It’s happened two days in a row. We got off to a good start and hit a lull in the middle innings. Just couldn’t get much going offensively.”

Conversely, after a split in the series, it sets up a clear must-win situation both teams that are not only trying to secure spots in the SEC tournament, but NCAA postseason play as well.

“The game of baseball’s a great game to play,” said Dugas, who homered twice and drove in three runs. “It’s a humbling game. It’s a fun game and at the end of the day you’ve got to remember you’re playing it to have fun. That’s something that’s important for us to come out and enjoy ourselves and compete the way we know how and the way we’re going to.”

Alabama (29-18, 12-13) took the lead for good with a run in the second and two more in the third against Labas, who struggled in his third straight SEC start.

Caden Rose snapped a 3-3 tie with a run-scoring double down the right-field line and Bryce Eblin followed with an RBI-double to left-center field.

Labas (3-2) was done after four innings where he allowed five earned runs on eight hits with no walks and a strikeout. Over his last three league starts covering 13 innings, he’s allowed 19 earned runs for a 13.15 ERA.

“I felt my first and second (innings) were really good, I was throwing the ball in and out and hitting my spots,” Labas said. “After that it was one of those things they were sitting on a certain pitch and I wasn’t throwing my secondary pitches for strikes. I just have to do better.”

Alabama outhit LSU 13-9, including a pair of doubles and two homers, and were particularly dangerous at the bottom of its lineup with the Nos. 8-9 hitters – Rose and Eblin – combining to go 5-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs.

After Dylan Crews (2-5, HR, 2 RBIs) singled home Drew Bianco for a 3-1 lead in the second, Smith allowed a pair of singles to Cade Beloso and Giovani DiGiacomo in the third and walked Alex Milazzo in the fourth but didn’t allow a runner beyond second base.

Shamblin (4-2) was credited with the win after keeping LSU scoreless until there were two out in the ninth when Dugas homered with Tre’ Morgan aboard to account for the final score.

The Tide brought in closer Chase Lee to get Cade Doughty to fly out to left field to end the game and pick up his seventh save.

“I didn’t really think they were doing a lot to keep us off balanced,” Dugas said. “I thought we hit a ton of balls hard, right at people. They had a couple of good swings that fell in their favor in the gaps. We have to get ready to come back tomorrow.”

LSU receive a solid job in relief from Javen Coleman, who after allowing a lead-off homer in the fifth to Zane Denton, didn’t allow another run over his outing that lasted 4.2 innings.

“I thought he did a tremendous job for us,” Mainieri said of Coleman. “He squelched their offense. He kept us in the game. We had a couple of chances and couldn’t take advantage offensively. In the last inning and Gavin hit the two-run home run. They brought in their outstanding closer and got the flyball to end the game. The game got away from us. We couldn’t do enough to win. It makes tomorrow’s game pretty important I’d say.”