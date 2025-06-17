LSU-UCLA To Pick Up Tuesday After Weather Suspended Game Monday With Tigers Up, 5-3

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

OMAHA, Nebraska – Game on … unless.

The LSU-UCLA College World Series game on Monday night was suspended after three innings to 10:03 a.m. Tuesday on ESPN or ESPN2 after rain and lightning stopped the game at 7:20 p.m. with the Tigers up 5-3 after three innings.

At 10:20 p.m., NCAA officials decided not to try to re-start the game on Monday night. There are two other games scheduled for Tuesday after the completion of the LSU-UCLA game. Oregon State and Louisville are scheduled for 1 p.m., but that obviously could be moved to later in the day. The third game will be Arkansas against the LSU-UCLA loser.

The Tigers scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first to take a 4-3 lead with Jared Jones launching a three-run home run for the lead. Ethan Frey and Steven Milam singled after one out. Then Jake Brown singled in a run, bringing up Jones, who hit his 21st home run.

LSU made it 5-3 in the third just before the weather delay off Arkansas starter Landon Stump. He walked Frey and Milam to open the inning, bringing on Chris Grothues, who struck out Brown and Jones back-to-back before Luis Hernandez stroked an RBI single.

LSU coach Jay Johnson may start freshman right-hander Casan Evans (4-1, 1.86 ERA, 7 saves) to open the UCLA fourth in the suspended.

ARKANSAS STAYS ALIVE WITH A RARE NO-HITTER

Arkansas (49-14) eliminated Murray State, 3-0, in the afternoon game Monday on a no-hitter by Gage Wood (4-1). Wood threw the first no-hitter at the World Series since Oklahoma State’s Jim Wixson beat North Carolina, 7-0, in 1960. The only other CWS no-hitter was thrown by Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 in a 7-0 win over Tufts University in Massachusetts.

Wood also broke the strikeout record in a nine-inning game with 19. Wood would’ve had a perfect game, but he hit Dominic Decker in the eighth.

LSU’s Ty Floyd and Arizona State’s Ed Bane each held the previous record of 17 strikeouts in a nine-inning CWS game – Floyd in LSU’s 4-3 win over Florida in the first game of the championship series in 2023 and Bane in a 1-0 win over Oklahoma in 1972.