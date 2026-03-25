LSU Tunes Up For Series Against No. 19 Kentucky With 15-5 Win over Louisiana Tech

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Zach Yorke went an entire month and 16 games without a home run, but he made up for it Tuesday night with two as the Tigers walloped Louisiana Tech, 15-5, on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium for a 10-run rule win in eight innings.

Yorke hit his fifth and sixth home runs of the season – a solo shot in the fifth for an 8-2 lead – and a three-run home run in the eighth for a 12-5 advantage. Omar Serna Jr. added a two-RBI single for a 14-5 LSU lead in the eighth. Then Derek Curiel ended it with a double to center field as Serna scored all the way from first base, avoiding the tag at the plate with an excellent slide for the 15-5 final.

LSU collected 14 hits in all. Curiel was 3-for-5 with two RBI doubles. Steven Milam went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Trent Caraway finished 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Yorke was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Reliever Ethan Plog, who was one of nine Tiger pitchers, picked up the win to go to 2-0. He threw two innings in the first, second and third innings, allowing no hits or runs on two walks with three strikeouts. Santiago Garcia picked up his second save with a third of an inning in the eighth, giving up zeroes across the board.

The Tigers (17-9, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) host No. 19 Kentucky (20-4, 4-2 SEC) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon – all on SEC Network+. Kentucky 10-run ruled Murray State, 14-4, in seven innings Tuesday night.

LSU scored five runs in the second inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead. Jake Brown hit a two-run single after Steven Milam singled and Trent Caraway doubled.

After Yorke’s homer in the fifth, Curiel followed with an RBI double for the 9-2 advantage.

Louisiana Tech (15-11, 4-2 Conference-USA) drew within 9-5 in the eighth inning.

“‘Just different’ really entails a lot.”

-Lane Kiffin.https://t.co/8qFJkVw9tX — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 24, 2026

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off LSU starter Reagan Ricken, who allowed one earned run on one hit with two walks in two-thirds of an inning. An unearned run crossed on a throwing error by Brown in right field.