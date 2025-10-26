LSU Tumbles Out Of Top 25 After A No. 3 Ranking In September

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The No. 20 team in the nation should lose to the No. 3 team, according to logic.

But the way No. 20 LSU lost to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, 49-25, as a 2.5-point underdog dropped the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) out of the Associated Press poll for the first time this season.

LSU staff changes that Brian Kelly hinted of after embarrassing loss to A&M could come as early as today. Then later, the Generals, too? Column:https://t.co/uqoQAT95lf — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 26, 2025

LSU lost the second half, 35-7, with only a late touchdown saving coach Brian Kelly from his most lopsided loss in his four years with the Tigers. The Aggies dominated LSU with 426 yards to 278 and would have won by more without two interceptions by A&M quarterback Marcel Reed.

The Tigers have not been out of the top 25 this early in a season since Kelly’s first season in 2022.

“Certainly, extremely disappointed in what happened out there,” Kelly said to open his press conference after the game. “Nobody’s more disappointed than the players in the locker room. Obviously, they’re searching for answers. I’ve got to be able to produce those for them.”

That may come Sunday with changes on Kelly’s staff.

“The performance in the second half (35-7 win by the Aggies) was most disappointing. Don’t have much to add from what we saw,” Kelly said and opened it up to questions.

LSU has an open date before playing at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) a week from Saturday on Nov. 8.

The top six teams in the poll remained the same – No. 1 Ohio State (7-0), No. 2 Indiana (8-0), No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0 SEC), Alabama, No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 6 Oregon (7-1). Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is No. 7 from No. 6, Georgia Tech (8-0) is No. 8, Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1) is No. 9, and BYU (7-1) and Miami (6-1) are tied for No. 10.

LSU jumped from No. 9 to No. 3 in the nation after its season-opening win at No. 4 Clemson, which is not ranked.

The second 10 features No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Virginia, No. 16 Louisville, No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Missouri and No. 20 Texas.

The bottom five has Michigan, Houston, USC, Utah and Memphis.

LSU received 11 votes.