LSU Transfer Portal Update: Wallace Foster IV Considering Throwing His Name In The Hat

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU redshirt freshman cornerback Wallace Foster IV is planning on entering the transfer portal, according to On3.com.

The portal can be entered now by LSU football players because of the head coaching change with Lane Kiffin last week replacing Brian Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 26. The current portal window for LSU players lasts until Dec. 20. After that, LSU players can enter the general portal window that runs from Jan. 2-26.

LSU’s Lane Duck Bowl …https://t.co/rZNjSZ53Ww — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 9, 2025

A three-star prospect from Warren Easton High in New Orleans, Foster was the No. 23 player in Louisiana in the Class of 2024. He played against Southeastern Louisiana only in the 2025 season after logging time in two games in 2024.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Redshirt freshman WR Kylan Billiot

– Redshirt freshman WR Jelani Watkins

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

LSU PLAYERS CONSIDERING ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

– Redshirt freshman CB Wallace Foster IV

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Redshirt sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

NOTE: Players who enter the portal can later take their name out and remain at their most recent school, if accepted back by the head coach.